Epica Teams Up With Apocalyptica For Live Single "Rivers"
In support of the start of the second leg of their successful European tour, symphonic metal titans Epica & Apocalyptica have teamed up for a unique collaboration on the atmospheric ballad "Rivers" that they recorded live during the first leg of the Epic Apocalypse Tour at Amsterdam’s AFAS Live in front of more than 5,000 fans. You can watch the video below.
"To play with these legendary musicians on our biggest indoor show in the Netherlands was a dream come true," comments Coen Janssen and Mark Jansen adds: "To perform with Apocalyptica added an extra layer of pure magic to the song. Not only are these guys great musicians but also on a personal level, we match very well with these lovely people. Therefore, it was particularly special to perform ‘Rivers’ with them and we are very proud to present you the result of this collaboration in the form of our live performance."
