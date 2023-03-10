"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Yakuza To Release New Album "Sutra" In May; Shares New Single "Alice"

posted Mar 10, 2023

Svart Records unveils "Sutra," the new album from grand master avant-garde overlords Yakuza. A genre crushing album of forward thinking metal for the modern age, "Sutra" is a powerhouse of unlimited expression and molten riffs. Formed in 1999, Chicago based heavy hybridizers Yakuza, are in a genre all of their own, which Pitchfork describe as "a specialized and strange alloy."

So eclectic and hard to pigeon-hole, their music has been described over the years as everything from avant-garde metal, progressive metal, alternative metal to experimental rock, jazz metal, art metal and post-metal. Incorporating psychedelic rock jams that sprawl into heavy, sludging Doom with jazz influences, while also incorporating breakneck grind riffs and grooves, makes Yakuza‘s new album "Sutra" a long awaited and insanely enjoyable feast of frequencies.

Tracklisting:

1. 2Is1
2. Alice
3. Echoes From The Sky
4. Capricorn Rising
5. Embers
6. Burn Before Reading
7. Walking God
8. Into Forever
9. Psychic Malaise
10. Never The Less

