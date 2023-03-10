Tanith Reveals New Album "Voyage" Details; Shares New Music Video "Snow Tiger"

New York City's Tanith — Russ Tippins (guitars, vocals), Cindy Maynard (bass, vocals), and Keith Robinson (drums) — have announced their new album Voyage, out April 21, 2023 via Metal Blade. Fan can pre-order the album here.

Ahead of the album's release, Tanith has shared a music video for the song, "Snow Tiger." You can check it out below.

Speaking about the single, the band states: "We are super stoked for everyone to hear this track as it‘s one of our favorites from the album. We really tried to up the ante with this one! As for the video, we wanted to share a glimpse of how we made this record. It really captures the spirit of our entire time in the studio."

Tracklisting:

1. Snow Tiger

2. Falling Wizard

3. Olympus By Dawn

4. Architects of Time

5. Adrasteia

6. Mother Of Exile

7. Seven Moons (Galantia Part 2)

8. Flame

9. Never Look Back