Saxon Guitarist Paul Quinn Steps Back From Touring; Band Cancels South American Dates And Monsters Of Rock Cruise Appearance

British heavy metal legends Saxon has announced that founding guitarist Paul Quinn has made the decision to cease touring, though he will still record with the band. A statement from the group reads as follows:

"After much soul searching our great friend and fellow warrior Paul Quinn has decided to step back from touring with Saxon. After many years on the road, with the subsequent stress and tiredness that accompany long tour schedules, Paul doesn't want his performance to suffer and let his fellow band mates and fans down.

"Paul will continue to record with the band and may play select special shows in the future.

"Saxon stand by Paul's decision and will keep you all informed regarding our next journey.

"The current run of March shows in Europe will continue as is but the band will be cancelling their April dates in South America and the MOR Cruise to give time to re-group. These territories will be re-booked as soon as time permits.

"All summer festivals will continue as booked.

"Keep the faith!"