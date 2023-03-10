Omnicidal Releases New Visualizer Video "WWD"

Today Swedish death metal newcomers Omnicidal unveils the new single "WWD," taken from their debut album "The Omnicidalist" which will be released on April 7th 2023 via Non Serviam Records. You can check it out below.

"This song is a war machine which has an intense drive and go. An energetic bomb which bursts and captures the listener with its fast straight forwardness. It is about the fact that we are closer to a world war than most think. History repeats, only in other shapes and forms but the shit inside is still the same," comments the band.