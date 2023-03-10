Holy Moses Shares New Music Video "Cult Of The Machine"
2023 marks the final chapter in the long history of Germany’s legendary thrash metal act Holy Moses, celebrated with the bands upcoming new studio album "Invisible Queen" (Release: April 14th, 2023) and a last run of live shows.
Today Holy Moses release their new single including a music video clip for the track "Cult Of The Machine."
"The number alludes to 'The New Machine of Liechtenstein.' A fanatical cult has formed around the machine, which is now finally being smashed and destroyed to bring humanity back from the darkness," explains singer Sabina Classen, building another bridge from the past to the present.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Therapy? To Release First Album In Five Years
- Next Article:
Threshold Announces London Show
0 Comments on "Holy Moses Shares 'Cult Of The Machine' Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.