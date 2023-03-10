Holy Moses Shares New Music Video "Cult Of The Machine"

2023 marks the final chapter in the long history of Germany’s legendary thrash metal act Holy Moses, celebrated with the bands upcoming new studio album "Invisible Queen" (Release: April 14th, 2023) and a last run of live shows.

Today Holy Moses release their new single including a music video clip for the track "Cult Of The Machine."

"The number alludes to 'The New Machine of Liechtenstein.' A fanatical cult has formed around the machine, which is now finally being smashed and destroyed to bring humanity back from the darkness," explains singer Sabina Classen, building another bridge from the past to the present.