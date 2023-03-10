Hideous Divinity Premiere New Single & Music Video “Mysterium Tremendum”

Italian technical death metal outfit Hideous Divinity premiere a new standalone single and music video titled “Mysterium Tremendum“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Explain the band:

“It is time for Hideous Divinity to face a new monster. A predator that brings extinction, both impersonal and horrific. He is the ‘world-not-for-us’ that we must acknowledge in horror. ‘Mysterium Tremendum‘ introduces a new chapter in the life of Hideous Divinity. A new concept, under the sign of Werner Herzog and Eugene Thacker.”

Hideous Divinity are currently out on the road with Belphegor and Kampfar hitting the below European cities:

w/ Devils Rage:

03/09 Copenhagen, DEN – Stengade

03/10 Cottbus, GER – Gladhouse

03/11 Zliv, CZE – KD Rocktime

03/12 Uhserke Hradiste, CZE – Klub Mir

03/13 Bratislava, SLO – Fuga (no Belphegor)

03/14 Salzburg, AUT – Rockhouse

03/15 Berlin, GER – ORWO Haus

03/16 Weinheim, GER – Cafe Central

03/17 Bamberg, GER – Noisebringer Fest

03/18 Oberhausen, GER – Resonanzerk

03/19 Erfurt, GER – From Hell

w/ Leach:

03/21 Warsaw, POL – Proxima

03/22 Vilnius, LIT – Vakaris

03/23 Tallin, EST – Club Tapper

03/24 Helsinki, FIN – On The Rocks

03/25 Turku, FIN – Utopia

03/26 Tampere, FIN – Olympia

03/27 Oulu, FIN – Kantakrouvi