Hideous Divinity Premiere New Single & Music Video “Mysterium Tremendum”
Italian technical death metal outfit Hideous Divinity premiere a new standalone single and music video titled “Mysterium Tremendum“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explain the band:
“It is time for Hideous Divinity to face a new monster. A predator that brings extinction, both impersonal and horrific. He is the ‘world-not-for-us’ that we must acknowledge in horror. ‘Mysterium Tremendum‘ introduces a new chapter in the life of Hideous Divinity. A new concept, under the sign of Werner Herzog and Eugene Thacker.”
Hideous Divinity are currently out on the road with Belphegor and Kampfar hitting the below European cities:
w/ Devils Rage:
03/09 Copenhagen, DEN – Stengade
03/10 Cottbus, GER – Gladhouse
03/11 Zliv, CZE – KD Rocktime
03/12 Uhserke Hradiste, CZE – Klub Mir
03/13 Bratislava, SLO – Fuga (no Belphegor)
03/14 Salzburg, AUT – Rockhouse
03/15 Berlin, GER – ORWO Haus
03/16 Weinheim, GER – Cafe Central
03/17 Bamberg, GER – Noisebringer Fest
03/18 Oberhausen, GER – Resonanzerk
03/19 Erfurt, GER – From Hell
w/ Leach:
03/21 Warsaw, POL – Proxima
03/22 Vilnius, LIT – Vakaris
03/23 Tallin, EST – Club Tapper
03/24 Helsinki, FIN – On The Rocks
03/25 Turku, FIN – Utopia
03/26 Tampere, FIN – Olympia
03/27 Oulu, FIN – Kantakrouvi
