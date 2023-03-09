Report

Napalm Death Campaigns For Musical Destruction In Bristol With Dropdead, Siberian Meat Grinder And Escuela Grind

Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)

When it comes to Napalm Death, they really are a band that needs no introduction. Pioneers, perhaps even inventors depending on who you ask, of grindcore, bringing together metal heads and punks for well over thirty years and always remaining true to their principles, Napalm Death are truly deserving of the often overused tag, "legends." One of the reasons that they've remained so popular is their live shows, in which they easily connect with the crowd and perform with such energy that they still inspire young fans to get on stage themselves. A Napalm Death show always feels like an event too, as often they put together an amazing package of bands that fit well together but still display a good variety, such is the case on their current "Campaign For Musical Destruction" tour, which on Tuesday the 7th of March, made it's first British stop in Bristol.

The best way to open an event is with with a bang and if ever there was a band that brings the boom, it's Escuela Grind. For some reason, the band seems to attract controversy regarding their genre and image but, for lack of a better phrase, I don't understand why. From the first note, the quartet are a blast (I promise that's the last of the explosions synonyms,) and they're so much fun. Vocalist Katerina Economou is a force of nature, leading the charge as the band treated those who arrived early to their mix of hardcore, grindcore, death metal and powerviolence. I'm still a relative newcomer to the band so I can't list every song they played, but "Cliffhanger" was a definite highlight. Escuela Grind crafted an instant connection with the crowd, joking with them, receiving positive responses to their short statements regarding social issues (a subject we'll be revisiting later in this review) and just generally being great to be around. They're not just impressive live, they're quite frankly amazing. I can't wait to see them again. This was their first show in Britain and they're more than welcome to come back any time.

Up next was another band which defies labels and conventions, Siberian Meat Grinder. Hailing from Moscow, the band relies on a crossover thrash foundation and builds on it with death and black metal, rap and even a little bit of stoner metal to create something absolutely vicious. A big part of the band's lore is their "bear cult" gimmick, with frontman Vladimir donning a black bear mask and frequently referencing the bear cult. I was very excited to see SMG and they did not disappoint, even if Escuela Grind are a hard act to follow, with songs like "Still In The Game," debut album title track, "Hail To The Tsar" and especially "Walking Tall" going over big time. There were of course songs from their 2022 album, "Join The Bear Cult" including "Arise," "Into The Grinder" and "Bear Cult Is Real" before short speech regarding unity preceded finale "One United Family," also of "Join The Bear Cult." Elitists may find Siberian Meat Grinder goofy for their tastes, but nobody likes elitists anyway so who gives a shit? Siberian Meat Grinder are a lot of fun live and it would take something drastic to kill the mood after they and Escuela Grind rocked the place...

A gig review isn't the place to debate politics or social issues, but Dropdead didn't perform a set, they gave a sermon and frankly, it was pointless and annoying. I'd like to focus on the music, which was good and I enjoyed it in between rants, but since frontman Bob Otis insisted that the music didn't matter, why should I care? If this was a Dropdead headlining show, then fair enough, but they're on this tour as guests and for those who don't want to come to a gig to be preached at with all the force of Fred Phelps gone vegan, it was enough to ruin the atmosphere built by the two bands before them. I realise that Dropdead are an influential band and inspired many greats that followed, but this was horrible. Again, for fans, it was everything they could want from their set, but for neutrals or people who just like the music, it was a drag. "We're at the beginning of an extinction event. We might be able to buy some time, but we can't stop it." Thanks Bob, we know, we're just trying to enjoy the time we have and I wish I'd spent mine doing something more productive.

With all that out of the way, we turn out attention to the reason we're all here, to grindcore fathers Napalm Death. As some of you may have heard, vocalist Barney Greenway suffered an accident on stage in Munich recently and as such, performed the entire set in a chair with his injured foot laid up. Also, bassist and longest serving member Shane Embury was unable to perform, with a substitute introduced only as "handsome Matt" filling in. With all these obstacles, did it slow Napalm Death down? Did it fuck! Launching the set with "Narcissus" from the "Resentment Is Always Seismic" EP, Napalm immediately had the audience in the palm of their hands, who started a great mosh pit and sang in support of the injured frontman.

Greenway is also no stranger to on stage speeches but the difference is, he can deliver his points with eloquence, detail and when needed, humour, which will makes people respect his opinions, even if they don't agree with them. Such was the case when he addressed the British governments highly controversial proposed laws on refugees before "Contagion," one of six songs played from their latest album, "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism," along with the likes of "Amoral," "Fuck The Factoid" and "Backlash Just Because" to name some of the others. Of course, early material wasn't neglected either, with "I Abstain" from "Utopia Banished" and "Suffer The Children" of "Harmony Corruption" getting an airing, while pre-Greenway albums "Scum" and "From Enslavement To Obliteration" were each represented by four songs. In fact, "You Suffer" was performed twice after Barney missed his cue, much to the amusement of everyone in the venue, including the man himself.

Fans were also given some treats in the forms of more (relatively) recent favourites such as "Everyday Pox" and "Smash A Single Digit," along with the instant classic "When All Is Said And Done" from 2006's, "Smear Campaign." Longtime fans will know that the band almost always includes a cover of the Dead Kennedy's staple, "Nazi Punks Fuck Off" but a nice surprise tonight was the rendition of "Don't Need It" by another iconic hardcore band, Bad Brains. As is often the case, the band finished their set, and indeed the show with "Siege Of Power" from their legendary debut and after a blistering twenty two song set, the night came to a close. Napalm Death are as relevant today as they've always been, perhaps even more so and its their wealth of quality music, old and new, which continues to place them as one of, if not the greatest band in the history of extreme music, with their live shows always backing that legacy and tag up.