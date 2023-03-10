Headline News

Abyss Above Premiere New Single & Music Video “Vain” - Sign With Seek And Strike

Slovakian deathcore outfit Abyss Above have signed with Seek And Strike. Today the band premiere their first new single and music video “Vain” for their new label home, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Tell Abyss Above:

“Our new track, ‘Vain,’ offers a taste of our latest musical direction. The rhythmically driven track introduces a raw, abrasive punch complimented by dissonant tones, which will get you in a mood to go head first through a concrete wall. Our upcoming EP will certainly deliver the heaviness and emotion to do that. Lyrical side takes its roots in our previous EP and continues the theme of Inevitable End following humanity’s irresponsibility causing the destruction of everything around us, yet taking no accountability for these actions.

The music video reflects the track’s dark, grainy and gritty mood supported by chaotic edits, glitchy effects and lack of lighting to help convey its overall atmosphere. This song, along with the video, showcases that raw energy and chaos we always love to deliver on stage and we can’t wait to share it with everyone live.

We are also beyond excited to finally announce our signing with Seek and Strike. Being among so many incredible bands still feels a little unreal to us. With our upcoming EP and their amazing team in our corner, we’re looking forward to playing as many live shows as possible and going absolutely crazy with all of our fans, old and new.”