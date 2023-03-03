Godflesh To Release New Album "Purge" In June; "Nero" EP Due In April

British industrial metal pioneers Godflesh has announced that they will be releasing a brand new album, "Purge" on June 9th. A digital EP in anticipation of the release, entitled "Nero" will be released on April 3rd.

With the highly anticipated new album "Purge," Godflesh revisits and updates the concepts of "Pure" (1992), as well as bringing a whole host of new dirges and laments. Amongst the many layers of dirt, "Purge" mangles 90s hip hop grooves and puts them through the Godflesh filter to create something futuristic in style - and utterly unique.

Both minimal and maximal, Godflesh deliver alien grooves that swing whilst also retaining the psychedelic, bad trip edge with layer upon layer of filth and heaviness - that Godflesh have always been known for. This is, and always has been, feel-bad music.

The title alone - "Purge" - references directly how songwriter and creator Justin K. Broadrick utilises Godflesh's music as a temporary relief from his diagnosed autism and PTSD. It's the next stage in a journey he has been on since he began creating music, feeling alone and like an outsider in any scene or group, from childhood through to adulthood.

The music of Godflesh gives Broadrick the means to express a lifetime of feeling misunderstood and overwhelmed by hyper-sensitivity. The band is the vehicle to provide some sense of catharsis and transcendence; a way of communicating overload, as well as the constant disenchantment at the human condition, and man's abuse of power and the systems that chain us.

"Purge" references the cycle of horror that man always has and always will put us through; those in positions of power revel in the infliction of pain and horror upon individuals - in the name of their religion, their power, their money, their flags...

Tracklisting:

1. Nero

2. Land Lord

3. Army Of Non

4. Lazarus Leper

5. Permission

6. The Father

7. Mythology Of Self

8. You Are The Judge, The Jury And The Executioner