Gore Grind Gods Gutalax Added To Mexico Metal Fest 2023 Line-up



The addition of the Czech goregrind legends is a surprise move, but surely doesn't stink. Monterrey should start stocking up on toilet paper in advance of their arrival.

Mexico Metal Fest will take place on November 10 & 11, 2023 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Tickets are available now on their website.