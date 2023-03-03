Cruachan Unveils New Music Video "The Reaper"

Irish folk metal legends Cruachan has released a new music video for the single, "The Reaper." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new album, "The Living And The Dead," which is scheduled to be released through Despotz Records on March 24th and is their first new studio album since 2018's, "Nine Years Of Blood."