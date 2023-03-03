Cruachan Unveils New Music Video "The Reaper"
Irish folk metal legends Cruachan has released a new music video for the single, "The Reaper." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new album, "The Living And The Dead," which is scheduled to be released through Despotz Records on March 24th and is their first new studio album since 2018's, "Nine Years Of Blood."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Godflesh To Release New Album In June
- Next Article:
Enslaved Posts "The Eternal Sea" Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Cruachan Unveils 'The Reaper' Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.