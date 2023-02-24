To The Grave Premiere New Single & Music Video “Found Footage”
Australian deathcore outfit To The Grave premiere their new single and accompanying music video “Found Footage”. The single taken from their impending new studio full-length “Director’s Cuts“, due out today via Unique Leader Records.
Check out now "Found Footage" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Tell the outfit:
“This song is our attempt at a little storytelling, inspired by stories of Animal Liberation efforts gone wrong (as they commonly can), told from the perspective of someone at the heart of it.”
