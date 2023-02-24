"some music was meant to stay underground..."

To The Grave Premiere New Single & Music Video “Found Footage”

posted Feb 24, 2023 at 2:52 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Australian deathcore outfit To The Grave premiere their new single and accompanying music video “Found Footage”. The single taken from their impending new studio full-length “Director’s Cuts“, due out today via Unique Leader Records.

Check out now "Found Footage" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tell the outfit:

“This song is our attempt at a little storytelling, inspired by stories of Animal Liberation efforts gone wrong (as they commonly can), told from the perspective of someone at the heart of it.”

