Draconian Reign Premiere New Single & Music Video "Infernal Requiem" From Upcoming New EP “Tragedy Eternal” - Sign w/ Seek And Strike Records

UK-based symphonic blackened deathcore group Draconian Reign have recently inked a record deal with Seek And Strike. Today the outfit premiere a new single and music video named “Infernal Requiem” from their forthcoming new EP “Tragedy Eternal”, due out in stores on May 05th, 2023.

Check out now "Infernal Requiem" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tell the band:

“The new single, ‘Infernal Requiem‘, is a tribute to the elemental power of fire, told from the point of view of a nihilist. They seek to bend fire to their will, knowing eventually all living things must decay. The reason we chose this song as our first single is that it builds upon the sound of our new EP, while introducing more death metal elements.

We are unbelievably excited to sign with Seek and Strike. They are consistently on the cutting edge of modern metal and we’re extremely proud to be part of such a diverse and talented roster.

We definitely spent more time planning each song as a journey for the listener. There are more orchestral passages, but we are very much a riff-driven band. We take influence from bands such as Dimmu Borgir and The Black Dahlia Murder, but run through the lens of gothic fantasy and all things macabre. If you dig extreme metal, you’re in for a treat here. Enjoy and we’ll be seeing you on tour across the UK later this year!”