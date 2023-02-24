Headline News

Attila Premiere New Single “Handshakes With Snakes”

Attila premiere the first new output from the group since 2021. The new single is titled “Handshakes With Snakes“ and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

In other news Attila will kickoff their European/UK headlining run with Dropout Kings, Ghost Iris and Stain The Canvas, today. See for all dates below:

w/ For I Am King:

02/24 Arnhem, NET – Willemeen

02/25 Liege, BEL – 6K Fest

02/26 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain (no For I Am King)

w/ Thecityisours:

02/27 Birmingham, UK – Asylum

02/28 Bristol, UK – The Fleece

03/01 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse

03/02 Leeds, UK – The Key Club

03/03 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

03/04 London, UK – 229

03/05 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

03/06 Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms

w/ Dropout Kings, Ghost Iris & Stain The Canvas:

03/08 Stuttgart, GER – Im Wizemann

03/09 Lyon, FRA – CCO

03/10 Milan, ITA – Legend Club

03/11 Aarau, SWI – KiFF

w/ Rising Insane:

03/12 Munich, GER – Backstage

w/ Skywalker:

03/13 Vienna, AUT – Szene

03/14 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub

03/15 Prague, CZE – MeetFactory

03/17 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagadka

03/18 Poznan, POL – U Bazyla

w/ Rising Insane:

03/19 Leipzig, GER – Taubchenthal

03/20 Berlin, GER – Hole44

03/22 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset (no Rising Insane)

03/23 Hamburg, GER – Logo

03/24 Hannover, GER – Faust

03/25 Dortmund, GER – Junkyard