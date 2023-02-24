"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Attila Premiere New Single “Handshakes With Snakes”

posted Feb 24, 2023 at 3:03 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Attila premiere the first new output from the group since 2021. The new single is titled “Handshakes With Snakes“ and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

In other news Attila will kickoff their European/UK headlining run with Dropout Kings, Ghost Iris and Stain The Canvas, today. See for all dates below:

w/ For I Am King:

02/24 Arnhem, NET – Willemeen
02/25 Liege, BEL – 6K Fest
02/26 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain (no For I Am King)

w/ Thecityisours:

02/27 Birmingham, UK – Asylum
02/28 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
03/01 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse
03/02 Leeds, UK – The Key Club
03/03 Manchester, UK – Club Academy
03/04 London, UK – 229
03/05 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
03/06 Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms

w/ Dropout Kings, Ghost Iris & Stain The Canvas:

03/08 Stuttgart, GER – Im Wizemann
03/09 Lyon, FRA – CCO
03/10 Milan, ITA – Legend Club
03/11 Aarau, SWI – KiFF

w/ Rising Insane:

03/12 Munich, GER – Backstage

w/ Skywalker:

03/13 Vienna, AUT – Szene
03/14 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Klub
03/15 Prague, CZE – MeetFactory
03/17 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagadka
03/18 Poznan, POL – U Bazyla

w/ Rising Insane:

03/19 Leipzig, GER – Taubchenthal
03/20 Berlin, GER – Hole44
03/22 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset (no Rising Insane)
03/23 Hamburg, GER – Logo
03/24 Hannover, GER – Faust
03/25 Dortmund, GER – Junkyard

