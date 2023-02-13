Enforcer Premiere New Single & Music Video "Coming Alive" From Upcoming New Album "Nostalgia"

Swedish heavy metal/speed metal band Enforcer premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Coming Alive”, taken from their upcoming new album "Nostalgia", which will be out in stores May 5 through Nuclear Blast Records.

Check out now "Coming Alive" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comment the band:

“We’re super happy to announce the first new music in four years! Heavy metal is ‘Coming Alive.’ After the experimental Zenith, we feel securely back to our roots again with another uncompromising heavy metal album for the masses. Nostalgia is a heavy metal trip of 13 aggressive heavy metal anthems. It’s recorded and mixed in analog fashion in Hvergelmer Studios, Arvika, and produced yet again by the band and with some help from long-time producer Rikard Löfgren. The artwork is made by insanely talented Adam Burke.”

"Nostalgia" track listing:

01. Armageddon

02. Unshackle Me

03. Coming Alive

04. Heartbeats

05. Demon

06. Kiss of Death

07. Nostalgia

08. No Tomorrow

09. At the End of the Rainbow

10. Metal Supremacia

11. White Lights in the USA

12. Keep the Flame Alive

13. When the Thunder Roars (Cross Fire)

"Nostalgia" formats:

CD (Jewel Case)

LP (Gold Vinyl)

LP (Rainbow Splatter Vinyl)