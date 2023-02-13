Colpocleisis Premiere New Single "Flagellating At The Slab" From Upcoming New Album "Elegant Degradation"

Liverpool, UK-based slamming brutal death metal band Colpocleisis premiere a new single titled “Flagellating At The Slab”, taken from their upcoming new album "Elegant Degradation", which will be out in stores March 3, 2023 via Reality Fade.

Check out now "Flagellating At The Slab" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.