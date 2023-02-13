Headline News

Fury of Five Return After 23 Years Hiatus – Premiere New Single & Music Video “Feel the Reign”

New Jersey hardcore band Fury of Five are back on the scene after a break of 23 years. Today they premiere a new song and music video by the name of “Feel the Reign”, taken from their forthcoming EP, "Half Past Revenge", due out on March 3rd, 2023 via Upstate Records.





Fury of Five were originally formed in 1994 and previously released three albums, "No Reason to Smile", "At War With The World", and "This Time It’s Personal". They called it quits in 1998, and are excited to pick up where they left off with their new effort, which they recorded at Landmine Studios with engineer/producer Len Carmichael.