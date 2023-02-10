Dope Premiere New Single “Dead World”

Industrial nü-metal outfit Dope premiere their new advance track named “Dead World”. The single is off their forthcoming new studio full-length “Blood Money, Part Zer0“, due out on February 24th, 2023. Check out now "Dead World" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.









Dope will be back out on the road soon supporting the new opus alongside Static-X (celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Machine“), Fear Factory, Mushroomhead and Twiztid. That tour has been dubbed the ‘Rise Of The Machine Tour‘ and will stop at the below cities:

02/25 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

02/27 Portland, OR – Roseland

02/28 Seattle, WA – Showbox

03/01 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

03/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

03/03 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert Hall

03/04 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

03/05 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

03/07 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/08 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/09 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/10 Dallas, TX – House of Blues (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/11 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/12 Houston, TX – House Of Blues (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/14 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/15 Orlando, FL – Plaza Live (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/16 Charlotte, NC – Underground (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/17 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/18 Philadelphia, PA – T.L.A. (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/19 New York, NY – Irving Plaza (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/21 Boston, MA – Big Night Live (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/22 New Haven, CT – Toad’s (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/23 Montreal, QC – Corona (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/24 Toronto, ON – Phoenix (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/25 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/26 Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues (feat. Twiztid)

03/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian (feat. Twiztid)

03/29 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts (feat. Twiztid)

03/30 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs (feat. Twiztid)

03/31 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde (feat. Mushroomhead)

04/01 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave (feat. Mushroomhead)

04/02 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center (feat. Mushroomhead)

04/04 Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection (feat. Mushroomhead)

04/05 St. Louis, MO – Del Mar Hall (feat. Twiztid)

04/06 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue (feat. Twiztid)

04/07 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues (feat. Twiztid)

04/08 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore (feat. Twiztid)

04/09 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater (feat. Twiztid)

04/11 Denver, CO – The Summit (feat. Twiztid)

04/13 Las Vegas, NH – House Of Blues (feat. Twiztid)

04/14 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues (feat. Twiztid)

04/15 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater (feat. Twiztid)