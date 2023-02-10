Lamb Of God & Kreator Premiere Their Collaborative Single “State Of Unrest”

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Richmond, VA groove metal band Lamb Of God and German thrash metal band Kreator premiere their collaborative single titled “State Of Unrest“. The song was originally intended to accompany Lamb Of God's 2020 European/UK tour together with Power Trip.

Power Trip singer Riley Gale had been lined up to contribute vocals to the song, but passed away before being able to lay down his parts.

Explain Lamb Of God:

“It’s been a long time coming and now that the State of Unrest tour is about to kick off, we think it’s worthy of a celebration!

We are super proud to unveil a historic, creative collaboration between Lamb of God and Kreator; the brand new, all original song “State of Unrest”.

As many of you may know, the State of Unrest tour originally included Power Trip on the bill. To honor the memory of our friend Riley Gale, all proceeds from the “State of Unrest” single will go to Dallas Hope Charities, a non profit organization who Riley worked closely with, providing shelter & resources to homeless LGBTQ young people in his beloved hometown. We hope you enjoy this special song and we are grateful for your support.”

Lamb Of God and Kreator‘s ‘State Of Unrest Tour‘ will kick off next week on February 15th with Municipal Waste joining them as opener on the below booked dates:

02/15 Munich, GER – Zenith

02/17 Warsaw, POL – Stodola

02/18 Riga, LAT – Palladium

02/19 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall Black Box

02/21 Stockholm, SWE – Annexet

02/22 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box

02/24 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

02/25 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena

02/27 Paris, FRA – Olympia Paris

02/28 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique

03/02 Tilburg, NET – 013 Poppodium

03/03 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee

03/04 Essen, GER – Grugahalle

03/05 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena

03/07 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

03/08 Bristol UK – O2 Academy

03/10 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

03/11 London, UK – O2 Brixton Academy

03/14 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 1

03/15 Madrid, SPA – Riviera

03/17 Zürich, SWI – The Hall

03/18 Saarbrücken, GER – E-Werk

03/19 Berlin, GER – Columbiahalle