Lamb Of God & Kreator Premiere Their Collaborative Single “State Of Unrest”
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Richmond, VA groove metal band Lamb Of God and German thrash metal band Kreator premiere their collaborative single titled “State Of Unrest“. The song was originally intended to accompany Lamb Of God's 2020 European/UK tour together with Power Trip.
Power Trip singer Riley Gale had been lined up to contribute vocals to the song, but passed away before being able to lay down his parts.
Explain Lamb Of God:
“It’s been a long time coming and now that the State of Unrest tour is about to kick off, we think it’s worthy of a celebration!
We are super proud to unveil a historic, creative collaboration between Lamb of God and Kreator; the brand new, all original song “State of Unrest”.
As many of you may know, the State of Unrest tour originally included Power Trip on the bill. To honor the memory of our friend Riley Gale, all proceeds from the “State of Unrest” single will go to Dallas Hope Charities, a non profit organization who Riley worked closely with, providing shelter & resources to homeless LGBTQ young people in his beloved hometown. We hope you enjoy this special song and we are grateful for your support.”
Lamb Of God and Kreator‘s ‘State Of Unrest Tour‘ will kick off next week on February 15th with Municipal Waste joining them as opener on the below booked dates:
02/15 Munich, GER – Zenith
02/17 Warsaw, POL – Stodola
02/18 Riga, LAT – Palladium
02/19 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall Black Box
02/21 Stockholm, SWE – Annexet
02/22 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box
02/24 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
02/25 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena
02/27 Paris, FRA – Olympia Paris
02/28 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique
03/02 Tilburg, NET – 013 Poppodium
03/03 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee
03/04 Essen, GER – Grugahalle
03/05 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena
03/07 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
03/08 Bristol UK – O2 Academy
03/10 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
03/11 London, UK – O2 Brixton Academy
03/14 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 1
03/15 Madrid, SPA – Riviera
03/17 Zürich, SWI – The Hall
03/18 Saarbrücken, GER – E-Werk
03/19 Berlin, GER – Columbiahalle
