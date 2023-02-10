Earth Groans Premiere New Single & Music Video “Overgrown” From Upcoming New EP “Tongue Tied”

Hardcore/metalcore band Earth Groans will release their new EP “Tongue Tied“ on March 03rd. A first single and music video from it titled “Overgrown“, has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

“Tongue Tied” track list:

01 – “Tongue Tied”

02 – “Overgrown”

03 – “Over The Edge”

04 – “Same Blood”

05 – “Discordant Symphony”

Earth Groans touring plans will find them stopping at the below cities:

02/24 Sioux Falls, SD – Club David

02/23 Omaha, NE – The Reverb Lounge

02/26 Rock Island, IL – Skylark

02/28 West Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

w/ Convictions:

03/01 Fremont, OH – The Strand Theatre

w/ Wolves At The Gate (performing “Captors“) & Convictions:

03/02 Horseheads, NY – The L

03/03 Hartford, CT – The Webster

03/04 Providence, RI – Fete

03/05 Manchester, NH – Jewel

w/ Convictions:

03/06 Elmwood Park, NJ – BLVD Bar & Grill

03/07 Baltimore, MD – The Crown

03/08 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

Earth Groans:

03/09 Cincinnati, OH – Legends

03/10 St. Louis, MO – CBGB

03/11 Kansas City, MO – Vivo Live Music