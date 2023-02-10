Earth Groans Premiere New Single & Music Video “Overgrown” From Upcoming New EP “Tongue Tied”
Hardcore/metalcore band Earth Groans will release their new EP “Tongue Tied“ on March 03rd. A first single and music video from it titled “Overgrown“, has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
“Tongue Tied” track list:
01 – “Tongue Tied”
02 – “Overgrown”
03 – “Over The Edge”
04 – “Same Blood”
05 – “Discordant Symphony”
Earth Groans touring plans will find them stopping at the below cities:
02/24 Sioux Falls, SD – Club David
02/23 Omaha, NE – The Reverb Lounge
02/26 Rock Island, IL – Skylark
02/28 West Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
w/ Convictions:
03/01 Fremont, OH – The Strand Theatre
w/ Wolves At The Gate (performing “Captors“) & Convictions:
03/02 Horseheads, NY – The L
03/03 Hartford, CT – The Webster
03/04 Providence, RI – Fete
03/05 Manchester, NH – Jewel
w/ Convictions:
03/06 Elmwood Park, NJ – BLVD Bar & Grill
03/07 Baltimore, MD – The Crown
03/08 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
Earth Groans:
03/09 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
03/10 St. Louis, MO – CBGB
03/11 Kansas City, MO – Vivo Live Music
