Angus McSix Reveals Debut Album "Angus McSix And The Sword Of Power" Details; Releases "Master Of The Universe" Music Video

After the heroic death of Prince Angus, hope seemed to be fading for Scotland and the whole galaxy. But our mighty hero has fought his way back into the world of the living and presents, as Angus McSix, the debut album, Angus McSix and the Sword of Power, set for release on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, via Napalm Records. The new band, featuring Angus McSix (Thomas Winkler), archdemon Seebulon (Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann), Nordic muscle berserker Skaw! (Manu Lotter) and the beautiful queen of the Lazer-Amazons, Thalestris (Thalia Bellazecca), contains adventures of unprecedented proportions within it. Risen from the realm of the dead, Angus McSix is the last hope to free Scotland and mankind from all evil.

With the first single, "Master Of The Universe," the legendary, renowned vocals of the prince mix with euphoric and energetic power metal melodies - ready to continue the epic adventure and loudly proclaim his return. In the high-quality music video, our hero's new appearance is presented in its full glory for the first time, more than ready to face great battles with his golden armor and new allies.

Angus McSix on "Master Of The Universe":

"Like warriors before a decisive battle, we have waited. Finally, the day has come to join you in forming a new, invincible army of thousands of loud voices. We are incredibly excited to celebrate the beginning of this epic together with you. Sharpen your swords and rise to the next level to become Masters of the Universe."

After Prince Angus heroically died in one of the greatest battles in the history of man and goblinkind, all hope in Scotland and the whole galaxy seemed lost. In the Realm of Martyrs, everything faded away for Angus like a blurry dream from the distant past. But when he is suddenly reminded that his home is being threatened, the prince sets out to return to the world of the living.

The only way is through a portal in the depths of hell, sealed by the almighty sword Sixcalibur. When Angus draws the blade, he undergoes a fundamental upgrade and transforms into the golden hero Angus McSix, escaping the clutches of the underworld! Willing to defeat his old adversary once again, Angus has no idea that he has just opened the gateway back to the world of the living to a much darker power: Archdemon Seebulon - the source of all evil.

Tracklisting:

1. Master of the Universe

2. Sixcalibur

3. Laser-Shooting Dinosaur

4. Amazons Of Caledonia

5. Ride To Hell

6. Starlord Of The Sixtus Stellar System

7. The Vision In The Fires (Intro)

8. Eternal Warrior

9. The Key To Eternity

10. In A Past Reality

11. Fireflies Of Doom

12. Just A Fool Will Play Tricks On Angus McSix (Bonus Track)