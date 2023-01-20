Atena Debuts New Music Video "Subway Anthem"

Norwegian metalcore act Atena have returned with their melancholic new single and music video for "Subway Anthem." You can check it out below.

Although unusual, the city subway ended up being the inspiration for the single, and Atena states:

"When 2020 came around and we only had our day job to go to while waiting to play actual shows again, the daily commute to and from work became the place/time we all listened to music and dreamed about getting back at it. In a way the city subway really helped us through the day and ended up helping us crafting one of the songs we couldn’t be more proud of making."

Atena have pushed through to become one of the most noteworthy and experimental metalcore acts from Norway, proving that there’s more than black metal that roams in the country. Merging elements from classic metalcore with more urban soundscape, they address issues new generations face today. The new track is mixed and mastered by Swedish producer Henrik Udd (Bring Me TheHorizon, Architects, Imminence).