Memoriam (Ex-Bolt Thrower, Benediction) Premiere New Single “Total War”

“Total War” has premiered as the second advance track from British death metal outfit Memoriam‘s (Ex-Bolt Thrower, Benediction) approaching record, “Rise To Power“, due out on February 03rd via Reaper Entertainment.

Explains vocalist Karl Willetts:

“‘TOTAL WAR.’ This track serves as the second track on the album Rise To Power. Lyrically, it draws reference from what is happening in the world right now, specifically relating to the war in Ukraine. It seems that after writing lyrics about ‘war’ for the past thirty years, they seem more relevant now than they have ever been. Overall, the track is a savage attack on the senses in line with the lyrical content. NOW THE WAR MACHINE IS FED…”