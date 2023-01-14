Animals As Leaders Premiere New Music Video “Red Miso”
Instrumental progressive metal band Animals As Leaders premiere a music video for their track “Red Miso“, off their fifth studio album, “Parrhesia“. In other news the band recently postponed their European/UK tour, with rescheduled dates still to come.
Animals As Leaders have also remastered “Red Miso” [and the entire album] in Dolby Atmos format streaming via Spotify for you below:
Tells guitarist Javier Reyes:
“Re-Mixing the Parrhesia album in Dolby Atmos was a completely new and exciting experience. Atmos has the ability to make the listener feel immersed into the mix and experience the music from literally all directions. It truly is a new era for music.”
