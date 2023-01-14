"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Animals As Leaders Premiere New Music Video “Red Miso”

posted Jan 14, 2023 at 3:29 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Instrumental progressive metal band Animals As Leaders premiere a music video for their track “Red Miso“, off their fifth studio album, “Parrhesia“. In other news the band recently postponed their European/UK tour, with rescheduled dates still to come.


Animals As Leaders have also remastered “Red Miso” [and the entire album] in Dolby Atmos format streaming via Spotify for you below:


Tells guitarist Javier Reyes:

“Re-Mixing the Parrhesia album in Dolby Atmos was a completely new and exciting experience. Atmos has the ability to make the listener feel immersed into the mix and experience the music from literally all directions. It truly is a new era for music.”

