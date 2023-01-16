"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Ulthar Premiere New Single "Saccades" From Upcoming New Album "Anthronomicon"

posted Jan 16, 2023 at 7:06 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Death metal trio Ulthar premiere a new single titled “Saccades”, taken from their upcoming new album "Anthronomicon", which will be out in stores February 17 via 20 Buck Spin.

Check out now "Saccades" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explains guitarist and vocalist Shelby Lermo:

“‘Saccades’ was the first song written for the Anthronomicon/Helionomicon project, shortly after the release of our last album, Providence. Musically, I feel it showcases the strongest aspects of ULTHAR’s sound, traversing the spectrum from grinding death to sweeping black metal. Lyrically, it explores the limits of human perception, and how things we think we see aren’t always there. It was largely inspired by the novel Blindsight by Peter Watts.”

