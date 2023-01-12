Fvnerals Shares New Song "Yearning" From Forthcoming Album "Let The Earth Be Silent"

Dark doom trailblazers Fvnerals has released the oppressive and sinister new track "Yearning," which is taken from the duo's forthcoming album "Let the Earth Be Silent." The impressive full-length has been scheduled for release on February 3, 2023. You can check it out below.

"The song was written as a reflection on hopelessness and uncertainty," guitarist Syd Scarlet explains. "Yearning for resignation, we often find ourselves reaching for closure in a world that seems to endlessly repeat its failures, blinded by the absurdity of religious beliefs and humanity's denial of its own burden."