Kamelot To Release New Album "The Awakening" In March; Shares New Music Video "One More Flag In The Ground"

One of the most innovative and prestigious bands in modern symphonic metal, Kamelot, are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their most introspective, uplifting, vital release to date - their first full-length in five years - "The Awakening," out 17th March 2023 via Napalm Records. Alongside the announcement Kamelot have gifted fans with the first single from the album - the unforgettably huge, radio-ready anthem "One More Flag in the Ground."

The track proves the band's unwavering skill of balancing rock and metal potency, and explores important lyrical themes of fighting physical or mental disease, illness or strife.

Kamelot vocalist Tommy Karevik offers: "The main focus on this video and song was to have a metaphor for the struggles of fighting disease or illness, whether it being physical or mental. Each step of healing and recovery is another Flag in the Ground. With every little step, one more victory won…"

Having reigned supreme with the release of internationally top-charting melodic metal pinnacles such as "The Fourth Legacy" (1999), "The Black Halo" (2005), Silverthorn (2012), "Haven" (2015, #1 US Hard Rock Albums), and most recently 2018’s acclaimed "The Shadow Theory" (#2 US Hard Music Albums), The Awakening enters the Kamelot legacy as their most massive and diverse offering yet - mixing symphonic, gothic, melodic, progressive and power metal styles while yielding some of the heaviest tracks in the band's history.

Kamelot are one of few bands in the symphonic genre to fully embrace the dark, but of course, there can be no light without it. Inspiring, engaging lyrical themes of determination, strength, overcoming personal battles and growth are abound on The Awakening, provoked by extreme societal shifts and the overwhelming realization that we have such a brief time to be true to ourselves and live life to its fullest.

With crystal clear modern production helmed by the band and longtime producer Sascha Paeth, plus mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen of Hansen Studios, Kamelot's score-like 13th studio album is accented by guest contributions from the likes of Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum) and renowned instrumentalists like violinist Florian Janoske and Grammy nominated, soundtrack-featured cellist Tina Guo.

Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood says: "With 'The Awakening,' we have one of our most diverse albums in years. We've fused elements from progressive, power and Gothic metal to symphonic and melodic metal on this one. Working with incredible guest artists from around the music industry and having producer Sascha Paeth and Jacob Hansen mixing gave us another step up on overall sound. This album offers everything to Kamelot fans and also reaches beyond borders to new metal and hard rock legions."

Showcasing the incomparable, stage-seasoned vocal acrobatics of Tommy Karevik and increasingly airtight, renowned technical teamwork of guitarist Thomas Youngblood, drummer Alex Landenburg, keyboardist Oliver Palotai and bassist Sean Tibbetts, "The Awakening" embraces enlivening themes that every listener can relate to. Kamelot's intense brand of ultramodern gothic and symphonic theatricality is amplified further and with more emotionality than ever on this inspiring, anticipated addition to the Kamelot legacy.

"The Awakening" will be available in the following formats:

-Digital Album

-CD Digipak

-CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle - Napalm Records exclusive

-2-LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

-2-LP Gatefold Vinyl in Splatter Red + Black - Napalm Records exclusive (European webstore), limited to 500

-2-LP Gatefold in Marbled White + Black - Napalm Records exclusive (North American webstore), limited to 300

-48p Earbook with 7'' Vinyl Single - Napalm Records exclusive, limited to 500

-Wooden Boxset with Envelope Opener, Flag, Patch and Band Postcard - Napalm Records exclusive, limited to 1000

-Music Cassette - Napalm Records exclusive, limited to 100

Tracklisting:

1. Overture (Intro)

2. The Great Divide

3. Eventide

4. One More Flag in the Ground

5. Opus of the Night (Ghost Requiem)

6. Midsummer's Eve

7. Bloodmoon

8. NightSky

9. The Looking Glass

10. New Babylon

11. Willow

12. My Pantheon (Forevermore)

13. Ephemera (Outro)