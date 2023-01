Siege Of Power Reveals New Album Details; Shares New Song "Force Fed Fear"

Multinational all star death metal Kings Siege Of Power have set February 17, 2023 as the release date for their new full-length "This Is Tomorrow!" For a first preview of the album, a visualizer for the single ’Force Fed Fear‘ can be viewed below.

Siege Of Power consists of Chris Reifert (Autopsy) on vocals, Paul Baayens (Asphyx) on guitars, Theo van Eekelen (ex-Hail Of Bullets) on bass and Bob Bagchus (ex-Asphyx) on drums.

"We still like the debut 'Warning Blast' a lot but after a few years we started talking about doing another album and then we realized we had to be more serious. So we started writing 11 songs – all killers, no fillers!“, comments drummer Bob Bagchus. Most of our inspriation on this album came from old school bands like Venom, Bathory, Slayer and even Black Sabbath. Combined with our own personal style we have for decades, of course."

"This Is Tomorrow" is darker than "Warning Blast" and that's not all. Chris Reifert's vocals are a lot more diverse giving each song it's own identity. It's a straight forward, rough metal album with good, old 80s vibes and reflects the dark times we are living in these days.

The album was recorded at Toneshed studios and mixed/mastered by Erwin Hermsen. The stunning artwork was created by Roberto Toderico.

Tracklisting:

1. Force Fed Fear

2. Sinister Christians

3. Scavengers

4. Zero Containment

5. Ghosts Of Humanity

6. As the World Crumbles

7. Oblivion

8. Deeper Wounds

9. The Devil's Grasp

10. No Salvation

11. This Is Tomorrow