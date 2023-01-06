Fall Of Stasis Premiere New Music Video "The Chronophagist"

Fall Of Stasis premiere their official new music video for their track "The Chronophagist", which features a guest spot by former Karkaos frontman Viky Boyer. The clip was produced by François Bertrand, and the song is the title track to the band's 2022 debut album.





Comment the band:

"If you could control time like the Chronophagist, would you remain in the boreal sunlight, or rather dwell in the shady corners of a medieval church? This new clip sure makes a strong case for both scenarios with its enticing and crisp wintry visuals that look nothing like a Quebec suburb.

"Once again, we'd like to stress that this François Bertrand-directed video was most definitely NOT shot in a suburb, but rather in a far-away chapel surrounded by wilting flora, dying to soak in a few last sunrays before the unforgiving winter darkness.

"This new Fall of Stasis release is a refreshing statement of the band's musical range and audacity, which shall prove that their sucker-punch kind of ascension to the local metal scene is more than well-deserved and that they are so much more than a one-trick, cultist pony."