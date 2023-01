Fall Of Stasis Premiere New Music Video "The Chronophagist"

Fall Of Stasis premiere their official new music video for their track "The Chronophagist", which features a guest spot by former Karkaos frontman Viky Boyer. The clip was produced by Fran├žois Bertrand, and the song is the title track to the band's 2022 debut album.





Comment the band:

"If you could control time like the Chronophagist, would you remain in the boreal sunlight, or rather dwell in the shady corners of a medieval church? This new clip sure makes a strong case for both scenarios with its enticing and crisp wintry visuals that look nothing like a Quebec suburb.

"Once again, we'd like to stress that this Fran├žois Bertrand-directed video was most definitely NOT shot in a suburb, but rather in a far-away chapel surrounded by wilting flora, dying to soak in a few last sunrays before the unforgiving winter darkness.

"This new Fall of Stasis release is a refreshing statement of the band's musical range and audacity, which shall prove that their sucker-punch kind of ascension to the local metal scene is more than well-deserved and that they are so much more than a one-trick, cultist pony."