Negative Vortex Premiere New Single "The Burning Orb" From Upcoming New Album "Tomb Absolute"

California-via-Brazil death metal band Negative Vortex premiere their new advance track named "The Burning Orb" taken from the outfit's upcoming first proper full-length "Tomb Absolute". The effort is set for release on vinyl, CD, cassette and digitally on January 20th, 2023 via Sentient Ruin.

Comment the duo:

“This song is a perfect example of the collaboration between M.Feschner and Libra, where they brought a wider scope of influences to the table. Libra chose to write some of the riffs based on his own interpretation of M. Feschner’s lyrics, in which he describes (in a metaphor about a dystopian end of the universe), someone’s breaking point. And that, sometimes, we need to hit “rock bottom” to be able to realize we have our own “light.” A lot of people out there suffer from depression and low self-esteem, so even when you feel like your universe is collapsing around you, always remember that your “burning orb” can still shine a light.”



The record was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Libra at 13Eighteen Studios in Hollywood, CA. It features guest appearances Nick Holmes (Paradise Lost/Bloodbath), Kam Lee (Massacre), Moyses Koslene (Krisiun), Leon del Muerte (Impaled/Terrorizer L.A.), Vik (Whipstriker), and Caleb Bingham (Athanasia).