Atrocity Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

German death metal veterans Atrocity are the latest band to be confirmed for the upcoming 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which is scheduled to set sail on January 30th and head to Bimini, The Bahamas, before returning to Miami on February 3rd.

In addition, vocalist Alexander Krull returns to host Jamming In International Waters, the highly vaunted All-Star Jam that takes the best musicians in metal and puts them together for an unforgettable experience!

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amberian Dawn

Amorphis

Atrocity

Batushka

Cancer

Cryptosis

Cynic

Decrepit Birth

Destruction

Elvenking

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Nothgard

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer

Wolfchant