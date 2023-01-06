Atrocity Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
Band Photo: Nightwish (?)
German death metal veterans Atrocity are the latest band to be confirmed for the upcoming 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which is scheduled to set sail on January 30th and head to Bimini, The Bahamas, before returning to Miami on February 3rd.
In addition, vocalist Alexander Krull returns to host Jamming In International Waters, the highly vaunted All-Star Jam that takes the best musicians in metal and puts them together for an unforgettable experience!
The lineup is now as follows:
Abysmal Dawn
Amberian Dawn
Amorphis
Atrocity
Batushka
Cancer
Cryptosis
Cynic
Decrepit Birth
Destruction
Elvenking
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Fractal Universe
Freedom Call
God Dethroned
Insomnium
Iron Savior
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Keep Of Kalessin
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Melechesh
Nightmare
Nightwish
Nothgard
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
The Crown
Uli Jon Roth
Visions Of Atlantis
Vreid
Warbringer
Wolfchant
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Atrocity Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.