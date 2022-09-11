Intestinal Dissection Premiere New Single "Holy Parasite"
Texas-based brutal technical death metal quintet Intestinal Dissection premiere a new single entitled “Holy Parasite”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Line-up:
Wam Lathrem - Vocals
Carlos Melendez - Guitar
Devan Fechner - Guitar
Chuy Camacho - Bass
Dakota Stone - Drums
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fallujah Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
ART|EST Premiere New Song "A Helix of Sirens"
0 Comments on "Intestinal Dissection Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.