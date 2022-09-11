ART|EST Premiere New Song "A Helix of Sirens" - Cytotoxin Guitarist Jason Melidonie Guests
Leipzig, Germany-based technical death metal outfit ART|EST premiere a new song entitled “A Helix of Sirens”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Markus Scheibe - Vocals
Carlo Stolze - Guitar
Christian Geyer - Guitar
Dominic Walter - Bass
Jonas Klimm - Drums
