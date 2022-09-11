Fallujah Premiere New Single "Mindless Omnipotent Master" From New Album "Empyrean"
Band Photo: Psycroptic (?)
Bay Area-based atmospheric technical death metal stalwarts Fallujah premiere a new song entitled “Mindless Omnipotent Master”, taken from their new album "Empyrean", out in stores now via Nuclear Blast.
Check out now "Mindless Omnipotent Master" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explains guitarist Scott Carstairs:
“’Mindless Omnipotent Master’ is about the massive, globally-linked systems of technology and society that were created for humankind’s own benefit, but have now grown into self-sustained forces beyond our control. The music sets an appropriately dark tone with four minutes of relentlessly brutal riffs and mechanically sharp precision.”
“It feels surreal to finally share our new album Empyrean with the world! We can hardly describe the amount of effort, determination and patience it took to arrive at this point, but now that the day is here we can finally say that everything was worth it.
“Special shoutouts to the fans who have stuck with us for all these years. We hope Empyrean can take you on an immersive journey with enough detail to warrant many repeated listens.”
“From the beginning of this writing process and until the end, we painstakingly made sure every aspect of this record would blow away our listeners. We meticulously scrutinized every riff and note choice. There has never been this much effort put into a Fallujah record as we did with ‘Empyrean,’ and the result is a truly monstrous record that we believe is the band’s best work by a significant margin. We showed you restraint on the last record. Now, let us show you what happens when we leave it all on the table.”
Fallujah will be going on their “The Divine Ascension Tour” in support of the new album next week. Australian tech-death co-headliners Psycroptic, Interloper and Cognitive will join them on that North American run.
"The Divine Ascension Tour" dates:
Sep 11 – West Hollywood, CA – Whisky-A-Go-Go
Sep 12 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
Sep 13 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
Sep 15 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Acadia
Sep 20 – Orlando, FL – The Haven
Sep 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)
Sep 22 – Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
Sep 23 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
Sep 24 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
Sep 26 – Providence, RI – Alchemy
Sep 27 – Quebec City, QC – Source de la Martiniere
Sep 28 – Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques
Sep 29 – Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey
Sep 30 – Albany, NY – Empire Underground
Oct 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
Oct 2 – Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Masonic (Asylum)
Oct 3 – Chicago, IL – Reggies
Oct 4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
Oct 5 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater
Oct 6 – Regina, SK – The Exchange
Oct 7 – Calgary, AB – Dickens
Oct 8 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
Oct 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater
Oct 11 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
Oct 12 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
Oct 13 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
Oct 14 – Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery District
Oct 15 – Santa Ana, CA – Stages
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dream Unending Premiere New Song "Secret Grief"
- Next Article:
Intestinal Dissection Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Fallujah Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.