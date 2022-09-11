Fallujah Premiere New Single "Mindless Omnipotent Master" From New Album "Empyrean"

Bay Area-based atmospheric technical death metal stalwarts Fallujah premiere a new song entitled “Mindless Omnipotent Master”, taken from their new album "Empyrean", out in stores now via Nuclear Blast.

Check out now "Mindless Omnipotent Master" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Explains guitarist Scott Carstairs:

“’Mindless Omnipotent Master’ is about the massive, globally-linked systems of technology and society that were created for humankind’s own benefit, but have now grown into self-sustained forces beyond our control. The music sets an appropriately dark tone with four minutes of relentlessly brutal riffs and mechanically sharp precision.”

“It feels surreal to finally share our new album Empyrean with the world! We can hardly describe the amount of effort, determination and patience it took to arrive at this point, but now that the day is here we can finally say that everything was worth it.

“Special shoutouts to the fans who have stuck with us for all these years. We hope Empyrean can take you on an immersive journey with enough detail to warrant many repeated listens.”

“From the beginning of this writing process and until the end, we painstakingly made sure every aspect of this record would blow away our listeners. We meticulously scrutinized every riff and note choice. There has never been this much effort put into a Fallujah record as we did with ‘Empyrean,’ and the result is a truly monstrous record that we believe is the band’s best work by a significant margin. We showed you restraint on the last record. Now, let us show you what happens when we leave it all on the table.”



Fallujah will be going on their “The Divine Ascension Tour” in support of the new album next week. Australian tech-death co-headliners Psycroptic, Interloper and Cognitive will join them on that North American run.

"The Divine Ascension Tour" dates:

Sep 11 – West Hollywood, CA – Whisky-A-Go-Go

Sep 12 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

Sep 13 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

Sep 15 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Acadia

Sep 20 – Orlando, FL – The Haven

Sep 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

Sep 22 – Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

Sep 23 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

Sep 24 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

Sep 26 – Providence, RI – Alchemy

Sep 27 – Quebec City, QC – Source de la Martiniere

Sep 28 – Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques

Sep 29 – Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey

Sep 30 – Albany, NY – Empire Underground

Oct 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

Oct 2 – Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Masonic (Asylum)

Oct 3 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

Oct 4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

Oct 5 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater

Oct 6 – Regina, SK – The Exchange

Oct 7 – Calgary, AB – Dickens

Oct 8 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

Oct 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

Oct 11 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

Oct 12 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

Oct 13 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

Oct 14 – Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery District

Oct 15 – Santa Ana, CA – Stages