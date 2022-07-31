Firtan Premiere New Music Video For "Amor Fati" From Upcoming New Album "Marter"
German black metal entity Firtan premiere a new music video for “Amor Fati”, taken from their upcoming new album "Marter". The record is set for release on September 30th.
Check out now "Amor Fati" streaming via YouTube for you below.
