Brymir Premiere New Single & Lyrc Video "Herald Of Aegir" From Upcoming New Album "Voices In The Sky"

Melodic death metal outfit Brymir premiere a new single and lyric video named "Herald Of Aegir" streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from their impending new album "Voices In The Sky", due out on August 26th, 2022.

Explains vocalist Viktor Gullichsen:

"Even in the darkest times of despair, the songs and sounds we cherish can help us light our way through the night. For us, writing the album Voices In The Sky served this purpose during the past trying years. It let us imagine how it would feel to be back on the road, touring alongside our friends and our idols. As performing live is one of our driving forces, we eventually began to feel powerless without being able to do it.

"This is especially apparent in the lyrics for the title track. It is a song about ambition forged in frustration and longing. About a desire for the validation an artist so often needs to fuel the endless pursuit of expression and accomplishment – especially the kind of validation we only can find in club full of roaring metalheads, reacting to our music. Even many other songs tell of travel, discovery and conquest. I wonder why…

"Now that our newest creation is finally fully formed and ready to launch, we are beyond excited to head out on the most epic and ambitious chapter yet in Brymir's 15 year history. See you on tour!"