Ellende Premiere New Music Video For "Abschied" From Upcoming New Album "Ellenbogengesellschaft"
Austrian black metal band Ellende premiere a new music video for “Abschied”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ellenbogengesellschaft", to be released by AOP Records on September 30th.
Check out now "Abschied" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Credic Premiere New Official Music Video
- Next Article:
Firtan Premiere New Music Video "Amor Fati"
0 Comments on "Ellende Premiere New Music Video For 'Abschied'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.