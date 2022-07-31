Credic Premiere New Music Video For "The Mountains Between Us"
German melodic death metal band Credic premiere a new music video for “The Mountains Between Us”. The song is off their latest album named "Vermillion Oceans", which was released in April by Black Lion Records.
Check out now "The Mountains Between Us" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Coldworld Premiere New Song "Walz"
- Next Article:
Ellende Premiere New Music Video For "Abschied"
0 Comments on "Credic Premiere New Official Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.