Defacing God To Release Debut Album "The Resurrection Of Lilith" In September; Shares First Single "Rise Of The Trinity"

Extreme melodic death metal upstarts Defacing God command notice with their hauntingly dark and refreshingly honest debut album, "The Resurrection of Lilith," set for release on September 2, 2022 via Napalm Records. The record marks a multifaceted, grim and bludgeoning escape that spans the arc between raw death metal and symphonic grandiosity with ease, showcasing DEFACING GOD’s ambition to bewitch metal fans around the world with their sonic universe.

With their conceptual themes, the Denmark based outfit focuses on the seeping darkness that moves in us all – rooted in occultism and witchcraft, but primarily the mythologically mysterious female demon Lilith and her tales of fervent defiance and perseverance.

Opening this infernal chapter, Defacing God have unveiled their first single, "Rise Of The Trinity," along with a fiery official music video. The track ascends into a doom-tinged introduction, soon transforming into a blackened opus carried by the fierce growls of stand-out vocalist Sandie ‘The Lilith’ Gjørtz. Engulfing symphonics and a captivating guitar solo keep pressing ahead, resulting in an epic anthem celebrating feminist power and sisterhood!

Defacing God on the song:

"The message of 'Rise Of The Trinity' is to catch up on the three previous tracks, ‘the invocations’ and bind them together – This track reunites the sisters of blood and flesh (Abyzou, Jezebel and Lilith) the three of us shall set our essence free and together we shall make a closure and take back our pride. The trinity is the kind of catalysator who speaks for all our cremated sisters - fellow witches who never got a voice through times and history. Strong and wise women have been slaughtered, molested, executed and abused, just because the herd were scared of their wisdom and free spirit. This trinity is the voice of rebellion and revenge in the name of the fallen and a strong message that we stand stronger if we stand together."

Through their storytelling, music and aesthetic, the band pulls their listeners into a dark universe of obscure myths, folklore and ancient stories, all the while weaving in often subtle lyrical inspirations from modern societal oppressions and personal demons. Sonically, Defacing God balance massive extreme melodies with a twist of grandiose orchestration by Lars Vinther, echoing the styles of artists such as Cradle of Filth, Carach Angren and Dimmu Borgir. But rather than blend it with a conventional dose of black metal, the band proudly merges these auras with infernal death metal. Additionally, The Resurrection Of Lilith was produced by Jacob Hansen – known for his work with Fleshgod Apocalypse, Volbeat, Evergrey, Epica and countless others.

Defacing God state:

"The stories draw parallels to the ancient, but also the present world where many people (Lilith ´s point of view: women) still have to fight for their freedom and justice. A world where there are still people being oppressed and held down either because of their gender, ethnicity or their personal conviction. We are enslaved by society in so many ways that it ´s even hard to imagine and to comprehend. Furthermore, ‘Lilith’ speaks up for strong bonds, exactly like the one we're having in the metal community. The mission for Lilith, is to send out a message saying that we are stronger if we truly stand together and with being free and with the right mindset, we can change the world.

"In the name of art there should no boundaries and everyone should have the freedom to be their own independent self, to explore and to express as they desire without being judged or oppressed."

The album arises with a cinematic, chanting introduction, leading the listener into the demonic world of Defacing God. Building up tension to release into an uncompromising melodic, orchestral death metal assault on "The Invocation Part I 'Lilith'," the track emerges as the first of three songs introducing female forces of legend as a trinity to be reckoned with – the first being Lilith, Adam’s first wife, who refused to obey and now reigns as a symbol of feminine rage and independency, but also for the darkness found within oneself. Bookending the undeniably strong “The Resurrection” are parts two and three – "The Invocation Part II 'Jezebel'" and "The Invocation Part III 'Abyzou'" – which lead into "Rise Of The Trinity." The remainder of The Resurrection of Lilith proves to be an auditory onslaught of epic proportions, seeing Defacing God unleash their supreme power and full songwriting dynamics with varying yet unrelentingly hard-hitting tracks like "The End Of Times," "Echoes From Fulda," "Death Followed Like A Plague" and "Enslaved." Penultimate track "In The Land Of Rain And Sorrow" blasts with a blackened, dense wall of sound before the album closes with encapsulating, symphonic "Into The Mist Of Memories" – featuring a neo-classically inspired guitar solo.

Tracklisting:

1. Black Moon

2. The Invocation Part I "Lilith"

3. The Resurrection

4. The Invocation Part II "Jezebel"

5. The Invocation Part III "Abyzou"

6. Rise Of The Trinity

7. The End Of Times

8. Echoes From Fulda

9. Death Followed Like A Plague

10. Enslaved

11. In the Land Of Rain And Sorrow

12. Into The Mist Of Memories

"The Resurrection Of Lilith" will be available in the following formats:

Digisleeve

1LP Gatefold RED Vinyl

Digital Album