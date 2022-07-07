1914 Re-Releasing "Eschatology Of War" And "The Blind Leading The Blind" On Tape To Help Ukraine

Today, Ukrainian blackened death/doom metal visionaries 1914 have announced the re-release of their highly acclaimed debut album, "Eschatology Of War," as well as their sophomore album, "The Blind Leading The Blind." Both releases will now be available on cassette tape, limited to 200 copies per title and available exclusively via Napalm Records mailorder.

Profits of these limited edition cassette tapes will be donated to the band directly in order to support their country in the ongoing war.

1914 states:

"Just like a hundred years ago, Ukraine is at war again. As a hundred years ago - the enemy is the same. Then, during the Great War, we were part of the Great European Family - the Habsburg Empire. Now we are fighting for our right to return to the great family of European nations. We are fighting for the right to exist, to live, to joy, to raise children and dream about the future. We sang about the Great War until this war came to our home and became a part of our everyday life. But we do not give up and the whole world is on our side, your help is incredibly important to us. All funds raised from the sales of these albums will go to support Ukraine in its fight against the invaders. Make your contribution to the fight against imperialism and tyranny! Remember - One day the empire will fall! A tyrant's overthrow is the only acceptable way!"

The albums can be ordered here.

Since their formation in 2014, Ukrainian blackened death/doom metal visionaries 1914 have told gruesome tales of World War I, charting this inexorable path through history with their debut album, "Eschatology Of War" (2015). Followed by "The Blind Leading The Blind" (2018), the band unveiled their sinister third epos "Where Fear and Weapons Meet" in fall last year.

1914’s uncompromising achievement of combining old school death and black metal, spiced with the approach of sludge and doom, can’t be pigeonholed and stands up with fans and critics alike. The five-piece has created its own remarkable world of sound, delivered in the most authentic way. Along with intense lyrics and a unique visual experience, 1914 transports their listeners back to one of the cruelest times of mankind, compelling them to face their own horrible past, never to be forgotten.