Seventh Storm Posts New Music Video "Haunted Sea" Online

Can you hear the roaring sea? Hitting the shore on August 12th, Seventh Storm's debut album "Maledictus" mixed melancholic Gothic metal, with harsh hard rock and now, the band has unveiled a second single - "Haunted Sea" is a soaring track that will be the beginning of a dramatic journey into the unknown.

Drummer Mike Gaspar announces: "Haunted Sea takes us on a voyage through the treacherous waters. Overcoming the dangers and fears of this life. No other way out but to fight through the waves to reach dry land. Finding love and peace for all.

"This song was the first to be written as a band. The strength and unity is what we bring to life in this epic story ! We, Seventh Storm, salute all and invite you to discover this dark treasure.

"Hail to the winds and waters that fill our souls.

There is no turning back!"