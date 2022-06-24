King's X Debuts New Single "Let It Rain," Their First New Music In 14 Years
The legendary King’s X, comprised of dUg Pinnick, Ty Tabor & Jerry Gaskill, are pleased to announce the release of their 13th studio album "Three Sides Of One" on the 2nd September 2022. With the announcement comes the first new music from the band in 14 years, with the release of the album’s heavy first single "Let It Rain." Listen to the track below.
Of the new album, dUg Pinnick comments: "When I think of it, King’s X feels like a couple of old best friends coming together, shooting the shit, and having a good time, it’s instinctual. When I would listen to demo tapes of Jerry and Ty for the record, it gave me a great perspective on how blessed I am to be in King’s X. What they did on Three Sides of One sounded so good. For as familiar as it is, it’s like I’m in a new band."
Ty adds: "This time, we sat around, listened to each other’s ideas, and would collectively say, ‘Let’s work on that’. It was the most enjoyable album I’ve personally ever recorded in my entire life, period."
Jerry continues: "I’ll cherish what we did in my heart forever. Everything lined up perfectly."
"Three Sides of One" will be available as Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet & as Digital Album. There will also be a Limited Deluxe 180g Orange/Red Marble 2LP+CD+LP-booklet that also includes a poster and a hand-numbered print, as well as an exclusive variant of the front cover artwork. Pre-order now here.
During 2019, the members congregated at Black Sound Studio in Pasadena, CA with Emmy Award-winning producer Michael Parnin to bring "Three Sides Of One" to life. Despite consistent touring, they hadn’t cut a new LP since 2008. Nevertheless, the guys picked up where they left off. Creative confidant and collaborator Wally Farkas rolled through, and they channelled their incredible chemistry on tape.
The full track-listing is as follows:
1. Let It Rain
2. Flood Pt. 1
3. Nothing But The Truth
4. Give It Up
5. All God’s Children
6. Take The Time
7. Festival
8. Swipe Up
9. Holidays
10. Watcher
11. She Called Me Home
12. Every Everywhere
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Karl Sanders Unveils New Animated Video
- Next Article:
Corvus Corax Uploads New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "King's X Debuts First New Music In 14 Years"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.