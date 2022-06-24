Corvus Corax Uploads New Lyric Video "Lá í Mbealtaine" Featuring Hansi Kürsch, Sonia Anubis And Bill Gould

Band Photo: Blind Guardian (?)

Corvus Corax has released a new lyric video for the song "Lá í Mbealtaine," featuring Blind Guardian frontman Hansi Kürsch, Faith No More bassist Bill Gould and guitarist Sonia Anubis (Cobra Spell, ex-Burning Witches, ex-Crypta.) You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new album, "Era Metallum," which out today (June 24th.)