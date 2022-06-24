Karl Sanders Unveils New Animated Video "Skull Fuck Ritual"

Nile mastermind and multi-instrumentalist Karl Sanders recently announced that the subterranean slumber of his Eastern-ambient Saurian series has finally ceased with the impending release of its dark third chapter, "Saurian Apocalypse," out July 22, 2022 via Napalm Records.

After revealing the album's ominous first single, "The Sun Has Set On The Age Of Man," featuring a contextual acoustic guest solo by guitar virtuoso Rusty Cooley, Sanders returns with the cinematic second single, "Skull Fuck Ritual (Skull Breach Edition)." The score-like track begins with a cautionary chime before marching drums make way for eerie tribal voices and Middle Eastern-inspired leads on uniquely curated, exotic instruments. Its haunting aura inspires a calming yet foreboding look into the Saurian universe.

Witness the track for the first time today alongside another mind-bending animated music video.

Karl Sanders says about "Skull Fuck Ritual (Skull Breach Edition)":

"'Skull Fuck Ritual' was one of the earlier songs written for Saurian Apocalypse and it set the tone for much of the recording that followed. This song has a slow, hypnotic, ancient ritualistic vibe that will softly caress and then crack open your skull for Necromantic Carnal Communion with the Ancients. Please don’t listen to this track while driving or operating heavy machinery."