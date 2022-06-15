To Obey A Tyrant Premiere New Track & Music Video "Ov Fire And Sulphur" From Upcoming New Album "Omnimalevolent"

United Kingdom-based blackened deathcore band To Obey A Tyrant premiere a new song entitled “Ov Fire And Sulphur”, taken from their upcoming new album "Omnimalevolent", which will be out in stores August 19th, 2022 via Reality Fade.

Check out now "Ov Fire And Sulphur" streaming via YouTube for you below.