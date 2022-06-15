Ataraxy Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "The Last Mirror"

Spain's death metal band Ataraxy premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "The Last Mirror", which will be out in stores this Friday, June 17th, 2022 via Me Saco Un Ojo and Dark Descent.

Check out now "The Last Mirror" in its entirety below.



