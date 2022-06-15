Vomit Forth Posts New Music Video "Predatory Saviour" Online

Connecticut-based Northeast death metal powerhouse Vomit Forth have just released their new song and music video for “Predatory Saviour” today via Century Media Records.

"This was the first song we wrote for ’Seething Malevolence‘. It actually used to be the title track, but it just didn't feel right. It set the tone for the record," states Vomit Forth about "Predatory Saviour." "The purpose of the song is to convey to people that the world we live in is not safe. The people we think are here to keep us safe are just as flawed and corrupted as anyone else. People in religion, politics, or in any place of power really are there because there's blood on their hands either literally or metaphorically. The very people we trust to keep us safe are the same ones ready to eat our corpses when they're done with them."

"Predatory Saviour" is off Vomit Forth‘s forthcoming full-length album, "Seething Malevolence," which is set for release on July 8th. While the band is known for a sound that borrows from the underappreciated East Coast death metal blueprint belched up from bands like Internal Bleeding and Scattered Remnants, Seething Malevolence expands to more experimental and unexpected sounds, refracting the band‘s love for the likes of Napalm Death or Full of Hell. "Seething Malevolence" delivers on the promise of everything Vomit Forth has hinted at so far Northeast death metal.