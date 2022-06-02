Battlelore Posts New Music Video "Elvenking" Online
This Friday, the time has come to wield your sword and charge back to the battlefield, as Finnish heavy metal force Battlelore returns with their brand new studio album, The Return Of The Shadow. More than 10 long years since their last offering, Doombound (2011), June 3 will finally see the Tolkien-inspired masters of epic, fantasy metal release their much awaited, seventh record on Napalm Records.
Previously released first singles "Firekeeper" and "Chambers Of Fire" have already showcased the exceptional songwriting skills the Lappeenranta-based fantasy metal warriors are offering on their forthcoming album, and now, the band has premiered a music video for magical new single, "Elvenking".
Video director Markku Kirves says: "It is very rare to get an opportunity to write this kind of epic video, so I didn’t hesitate to say yes when Jyri messaged me if I would be interested in making it. Back in the day, Battlelore’s 'Storm of the Blades' was one of the first videos I directed, so it was nice to unite again with the band."
The band adds: "We knew Markkus's talent as a video director and his enthusiasm, and when we asked him to shoot the video for us, it was so overwhelming and a pure pleasure to work with such a professional he is. The 'Elvenking' video enters to Tolkien's Middle-earth from multiple angles, combining noticeable characters and scenes from Tolkien's written poetry."
