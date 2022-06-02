Enterprise Earth Welcomes New Vocalist Travis Worland

Progressive deathcore outfit, Enterprise Earth, is pleased to officially welcome singer Travis Worland (Aethere, Bite//Down, The Willow) to their ranks. Worland has been fronting the band throughout their 2022 live adventures.

Comments guitarist Gabe Mangold, “We’re very stoked to officially announce Travis Worland as the new singer of Enterprise Earth. His vocal style, performance, personality, and work ethic are a perfect fit for us and we cannot wait for everyone to hear the first song that we’ve created together, 'Psalm Of Agony’ (coming June 17). Prepare for the best incarnation of Enterprise Earth yet."

Adds Worland, “After months of touring with the band, I am happy to assimilate into the entity that is Enterprise Earth. ‘Psalm Of Agony’ is the first step in a culmination of efforts only just beginning.”

The Chosen Tour begins July 22 in Seattle, Washington and runs through August 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Support will be provided by Within Destruction, Sentinels, and labelmates Great American Ghost. See all confirmed dates below.

July 22 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

July 23 - Dantes - Portland, OR

July 25 - Goldfields - Roseville, CA

July 26 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

July 27 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

July 28 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

July 29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

July 30 - Come & Take It - Austin, TX

July 31 - The Secret Group - Houston, TX

August 2 - The Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

August 3 - Respectables - West Palm, FL

August 4 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

August 5 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

August 6 - Neighborhood Theater - Charlotte, NC

August 7 - The End - Nashville, TN

August 9 - Planet Trog - Allentown, PA

August 10 - Webster Underground - Hartford, CT

August 11 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

August 12 - The Outpost - Kent, OH

August 13 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

August 14 - WC Social Club - Chicago, IL

August 16 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN

August 17 - Skylark - Rock Island, IL

August 18 - The Marquee - Sioux City, IA

August 19 - HQ - Denver, CO

August 20 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT